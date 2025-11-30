Police open fire to nab prime accused in murder of CPM worker in Andhra's Nellore

NELLORE: Tension prevailed in Nellore on Saturday after police opened fire while arresting the prime accused in the murder of CPM worker and Praja Natya Mandali (PNM) artist K Penchalaiah. A police constable, Adinarayana, sustained serious injuries during the operation.

Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao said the accused, James, attempted to attack Nellore Rural Circle Inspector Venu and Vedayapalem Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao with a knife when police teams surrounded him. He said the officers fired at James’s legs in self-defence to prevent further harm. James, who had been evading arrest for several days, was apprehended after being shot in the knees and shifted to hospital under tight security. The injured constable is also undergoing treatment.

Police launched a combing operation early in the morning after receiving credible information on the accused’s movements. DSP Srinivasa Rao said the suspect resisted arrest and charged at the officers, forcing them to open fire. He added that patrolling and combing operations have been intensified to trace other gang members. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone aiding or sheltering the accused.

The murder of Penchalaiah, a CPM worker and prominent PNM artist, on Friday evening triggered widespread shock. Penchalaiah (37), an electrician and secretary of Praja Natya Mandali for Nellore Rural, had actively campaigned against the growing ganja network in the city. He had been conducting street plays, art programmes and awareness activities, many of them in coordination with police, urging youth to avoid drugs. He had also put up posters and flex banners with the message ‘Say No to Ganja.’