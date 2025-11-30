Special zones to come up in three regions for growth in Andhra: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said special zones will be set up for the development of all the three regions in the State.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu said the government is committed to the overall development of the State, taking every initiative to promote rapid economic growth.

He suggested that farmers of Amaravati form a Joint Action Committee under the Amaravati Region Development Association. The State government will hold consultations with the JAC to resolve the farmers’ issues.

“We have appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extension of exemption on capital gains for Amaravati farmers. The Centre will take a positive decision on the matter soon,” he said.

He warned that government employees who resort to exploit the farmers of Amaravati, would have to face serious consequences.

“The issues of the farmers, who sacrificed their lands for Amaravati Capital City should be resolved amicably. The government has laid emphasis on elimination of corruption in the State, and will formulate an action plan soon,” he said.

“Though there was some communication gap in the beginning, clarity has emerged on all the farmers’ issues after their meeting with me. Now, they are happy,” he said.