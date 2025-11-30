Visakhapatnam steel plant’s future is dependent on increasing production level: Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amidst the ongoing tensions at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), senior officials from the Ministry of Steel on Saturday made it clear that increasing production remains critical for the plant’s sustainability.

Joint secretaries Abhijit Narendra and Daya Nidhan Pandey, who visited RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, held three separate interactions with employees at the Learning & Development Centre Auditorium. RINL CMD (Additional Charge) Ajit Kumar Saxena joined them during the discussions.

Close to 1,000 employees attended the sessions, where a detailed presentation was made on the plant’s current operational and financial condition.

Addressing the employees, the Joint Secretaries noted that the plant had operated with only one blast furnace until September last year, producing about 30 per cent of its capacity. “With the financial assistance extended by the Central Government, two blast furnaces were revived, setting the plant on a recovery path,” they said. However, they stressed that the next phase of improvement must come from within the plant.

“To sustain operations, VSP must achieve 19,000 tonnes of hot metal per day, which translates to 92.5 per cent capacity utilisation,” the officials stated.