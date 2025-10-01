5k new temples will be built with devotees’ donations: Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Ramanarayana Reddy announced that Rs 10,000 per month is being allocated for dhoopa deepa daily rituals in 5,523 temples, with salaries for priests also increased. About 600 Vedic students rabe official, monthly honorarium of `3,000 for three years. “The Vedas are sacred, and protecting them is everyone’s responsibility,” he noted. Orders have also been issued for all temples to conduct Pujas strictly under the guidance of Agama scholars. He said reconstruction and development works are being taken up in thousands of temples. Another 1,000 temples will be added to the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme by October-November.

On temple funding, Anam explained that in coastal Andhra, temple development is shared between temple revenues (33-61%) and government support. In Rayalaseema districts, 20% comes from temples and 80% from the government. In tribal and agency areas, 10% comes from temples and 90% from the government, while forest temples receive 100% state funding.

He further said that development works worth Rs 232.75 crore are being taken up in 210 temples with CGF support.