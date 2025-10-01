All set for CM’s visit to Vizianagaram district today

VIZIANAGARAM: District officials have made elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Dattirajeru mandal on Wednesday. The CM will distribute social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme directly to beneficiaries at their doorsteps in Datti village, accompanied by in-charge minister Vangalapudi Anitha and ministers Kondapalli Srinivas and Gummadi Sandhya Rani. He will also address villagers at Praja Vedika and later hold a meeting with party leaders.

In preparation, district officials have ensured robust security arrangements at the helipad, Praja Vedika, and party meeting venues. On Wednesday, ministers Anitha, Srinivas, and Sandhya Rani, along with District Collector Ramsundhar Reddy, SP Damodar, and other officials, inspected the arrangements. Anitha directed officials to make foolproof preparations, particularly in view of ongoing rains.

Speaking to the media, Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said the Chief Minister tours one district every month to understand public grievances and resolve them promptly. “As part of this, he will visit Datti village, distribute pensions at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, and interact with them to learn about local issues. This is his maiden visit to my assembly segment after assuming office, and I sincerely thank him for choosing a remote village like Datti,” he said.