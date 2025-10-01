Andhra Congress chief Sharmila seeks review of drug park

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila has demanded an urgent reevaluation of the proposed bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district, following protests by local fishermen.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Sharmila described the agitation as a response to the fishermen’s distress over the project’s potential impact.

The fishermen are alarmed that the drug park could increase air and water pollution, potentially leading to higher cancer rates and even loss of life.

Sharmila has called upon the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to take immediate action. She proposed the formation of a high-level committee to review the project and urged an all-party discussion to address the issue.

Sharmila warned against industrial developments that threaten public health.