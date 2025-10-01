Andhra fast-tracks infra to emerge as India’s logistics powerhouse

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh speeds up its march to become India’s logistics hub, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent statement in the State Assembly has set the tone for the State’s ambitious infrastructure drive.

On September 26, Naidu outlined a blueprint to reduce logistics costs through improved ports, airports, roads, and railways, vowing to create 20 lakh jobs and establish dedicated universities for logistics and civil aviation. “We will give more priority to logistics to cut costs and strengthen infrastructure,” he said, positioning AP as a national hub for multimodal transport.

This vision dovetails with South Central Railway’s (SCR) ambitious projects, which aim to boost freight efficiency and connectivity, transforming the state into an East Coast logistics leader.

At the forefront are proposals awaiting Railway Board sanction, meant to decongest key corridors and enhance cargo movement. A senior SCR official said the Muddanuru–Pulivendula–Mudiguba–SSPN new line (105.31 km, Rs 2,505.89 crore, 5-year timeline) could link rural agro-zones to ports, aiding exports.

Four-laning projects like Obulavaripalli–Renigunta (53.97 km, Rs 1,352.69 crore) and Guntakal–Obulavaripalli (254 km, Rs 5,207.98 crore) will ease freight near Krishnapatnam port, while the Nidadavolu–Duvvada stretch (198.1 km, Rs 8,812.67 crore) targets coastal industries. A Vijayawada bypass (36.8 km, Rs 1,895.03 crore) is planned to decongest city traffic.

Surveys are also under way for high-speed corridors. The Hyderabad–Bengaluru bullet train (626 km, March 2026 survey target) and Hyderabad–Chennai (705 km) could shrink inter-state travel to hours, boosting IT–logistics synergies.