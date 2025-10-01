Andhra govt committed to uplift of marginalised, fulfilled Super Six promises: Dola

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised the State government’s commitment to the welfare and development of poor and marginalised communities.

Speaking at his Turpu Naidupalem camp office on Tuesday, Dola acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the government but affirmed that the coalition led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to providing the best medical services to impoverished families through various initiatives.

The minister distributed Rs 32.23 lakh worth of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 63 selected beneficiaries. He noted that, to date, the government has disbursed Rs 7.27 crore in CMRF support to 880 beneficiaries in the Kondapi Assembly constituency alone.

Dola also announced the upcoming launch of the ‘Sanjivini’ medical and health services programme aimed at enhancing healthcare access for the public, especially the poor.