Andhra govt to clear Rs 400 cr pending bills of small contractors

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to clear the pending bill amounts to small contractors. Accordingly the Finance department is making payments to those waiting for their bills from a long time.

Bills related to works worth below Rs 5 crore taken up between 2014 - 19 will be cleared. Similarly, the government gave green signal for payment of bills to the works valued below Rs 5 lakh from 2014 to till date.

With this decision, small contractors will get their pending bills worth around Rs 400 crore.

Pending bills were paid to contractors in several phases after the formation of the coalition government.

With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directing to clear the bills to small contractors on the occasion of Dasara, the Finance department decided to credit amounts into the accounts of contractors in a day or two.