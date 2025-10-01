Andhra Ministers visit Seoul to explore investments

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers P Narayana and BC Janardhan Reddy, who are on an official tour of South Korea, visited Seoul as part of their efforts to attract investments to the State.

Accompanied by officials from the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and the Indian Embassy in Seoul, the ministers met senior executives of Kia Motors at the company’s headquarters.

The delegation held discussions with Kia’s Senior Vice President and other top officials on the global sales of Kia cars, the expansion of existing units, and the scope for further investment in Andhra Pradesh.

During the talks, the ministers assured Kia representatives of the State government’s continued support for its operations in Anantapur district. They highlighted the opportunities being created for investors under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for industrial growth.