CM Naidu invites global companies to participate in Partnership Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Extending an invitation to global industry giants to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is gifted with several advantages, including a long sea coast, an investment-friendly atmosphere with progressive policies, and a youth force with a strong technology background.

Participating as chief guest at the curtain raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit, held in Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that for the seventh time he would be hosting the summit in Andhra Pradesh.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the right leader at the right time,” Naidu said India is witnessing rapid industrial growth. He said that with a vision to achieve a USD 2.4 trillion economy in Andhra Pradesh, his government had developed the Swarnandhra Vision 2047.