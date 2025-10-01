CM Naidu invites global companies to participate in Partnership Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Extending an invitation to global industry giants to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is gifted with several advantages, including a long sea coast, an investment-friendly atmosphere with progressive policies, and a youth force with a strong technology background.
Participating as chief guest at the curtain raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit, held in Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that for the seventh time he would be hosting the summit in Andhra Pradesh.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the right leader at the right time,” Naidu said India is witnessing rapid industrial growth. He said that with a vision to achieve a USD 2.4 trillion economy in Andhra Pradesh, his government had developed the Swarnandhra Vision 2047.
“As part of it, utilising the opportunity of a 1,000 km long coastline, we are planning to develop ports or harbours every 50 km. In addition, the focus is on developing logistics, deep technology, product perfection, and building Space City, Electronics, Drones, and Aerospace cities. A Quantum Valley will be developed in Amaravati, and quantum computers will start functioning by January 2026, with production beginning within two years,” Naidu said.
The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has set a target of achieving 500 GW in the renewable energy sector, and Andhra Pradesh has set its own goal of producing 160 GW of renewable energy.
He added that the state is focusing on product perfection and, with its rich agricultural and aqua resources, plans to establish advanced food processing units on a large scale. Andhra Pradesh, which already leads in ease of doing business, is now focusing on the speed of doing business, he said.
“With our rich heritage, natural beauty, and human capital, we aim to make Andhra Pradesh a hub for sustainable tourism, healthcare, and education services,” Naidu said.
Inviting global investors, the Chief Minister assured pro-investment policies and full cooperation to drive rapid industrial growth and boost the economy. Earlier, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee welcomed the gathering.
‘AP will lead India’s transformation’
Taking to X, Chief Minister Naidu said, “It was a privilege to join you at the Curtain Raiser of the 30th @FollowCII Partnership Summit, Hon’ble Union Minister @PiyushGoyal ji. Andhra Pradesh is proud to host this prestigious event in Visakhapatnam this November. We have laid out the red carpet for industries through our business-friendly policies and a robust, future-ready ecosystem. As we work towards building a Swarna Andhra, our state will become a key growth engine in the making of Viksit Bharat. With a strong focus on infrastructure, innovation, industry, and inclusive governance, Andhra Pradesh will lead from the front in India’s transformation into a developed nation. I warmly invite global and national stakeholders to explore the vast opportunities that our nation and especially our state have to offer. Looking forward to welcoming you all to Visakhapatnam!”