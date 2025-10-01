Extend aid to Andhra under Purvodaya: CM to FM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested the Union government to extend financial support to Andhra Pradesh under the Purvodaya Scheme.

As part of his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, Naidu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and submitted a representation highlighting that the Purvodaya Scheme, initiated by the Centre for the holistic development of eastern States, has already identified Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as key beneficiaries.

Stressing the need for balanced growth, the Chief Minister informed that the AP government has prepared comprehensive plans to utilise the Purvodaya Scheme’s funds effectively for regional development.