Extend aid to Andhra under Purvodaya: CM to FM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested the Union government to extend financial support to Andhra Pradesh under the Purvodaya Scheme.
As part of his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, Naidu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and submitted a representation highlighting that the Purvodaya Scheme, initiated by the Centre for the holistic development of eastern States, has already identified Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as key beneficiaries.
Stressing the need for balanced growth, the Chief Minister informed that the AP government has prepared comprehensive plans to utilise the Purvodaya Scheme’s funds effectively for regional development.
Outlining his growth vision, Naidu said the AP government aims to promote horticulture in Rayalaseema, expand coffee plantations, cashew and coconut farms in North Andhra, and strengthen aquaculture in Coastal Andhra.
“Targeted funding for these projects under Purvodaya will not only improve productivity but also generate employment, and enhance income levels of people in rural areas,” he asserted.
Naidu specifically underlined that the scheme’s implementation would play a transformative role in uplifting backward regions such as North Andhra and Rayalaseema, which have historically lagged in terms of industrial and economic development.
Later, the Chief Minister met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and explained the progress of Polavaram Irrigation Project works.