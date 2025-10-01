Four killed in two separate road mishaps in Andhra's Kurnool

KURNOOL: Four people lost their lives in two tragic road accidents in the Kurnool district on Tuesday.

In the first incident in Pattikonda town, a rice-laden lorry collided at high speed with a stationary auto-rickshaw carrying three passengers. The victims were identified as Bhumikha (36), her three-year-old daughter Nikitha, and Sirisha (35).

All hailed from Mukkella village in Tuggali mandal. The families had been shopping for clothes and festival essentials. The impact was so severe that all three died instantly, plunging their families and village into deep grief. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a separate accident on National Highway 44 near Ulindakonda, Kuruva Yella Ramudu (33), a shepherd from Bastipadu village in Kallur mandal, died on the spot after a car struck a herd of sheep and goats he was crossing with. Approximately 30 sheep also died in the crash.

Police registered cases and are probing the incidents.