Global delegation to explore Andhra’s natural farming model

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh’s Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme, once a local innovation, is now drawing international attention for its farmer-led, climate-resilient approach to agriculture. This week, a 30-member delegation from Brazil, joined by representatives from Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka, arrived in the State to study the initiative firsthand.

The delegation includes senior officials such as Vivian Libório de Almeida from Brazil’s Ministry of Agrarian Development, along with leaders from cooperative networks including UNICAFES and UNICRAB.

During their visit from October 1 to 10, they will engage with stakeholders and facilitators of the programme. Their itinerary includes village and farm visits in Guntur, where they will observe APCNF practices that help farmers reduce input costs, regenerate soil health and enhance crop resilience. The final leg of the tour will take them to Rajahmundry, focusing on scaling agroecology models and community mobilisation strategies.