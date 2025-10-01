Heavy inflows into Godavari; Krishna rises

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: A high alert has been issued across several districts in Andhra Pradesh as flood levels continue to rise in both the Godavari and Krishna Rivers, prompting precautionary measures and evacuations.
At the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, the first flood warning was sounded after water levels reached 12.5 feet. Barrage Superintending Engineer Gopinath confirmed that 10.78 lakh cusecs of water were discharged into the sea, with levels expected to rise further in the coming days. A second flood warning will be issued if the water crosses 13.75 feet. This marks the fifth flood alert at the barrage since July.
Villages upstream and downstream of the Polavaram project and low-lying areas in Velerupadu and Kukunuru mandals of Eluru district, as well as Devipatnam, Chinturu, VR Puram and Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, have been placed on alert due to the risk of inundation.
Eluru District Collector K Vetri Selvi directed officials to remain vigilant and prepared for emergency response. Boats and lifeguards have been mobilised, with priority evacuation planned for pregnant women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities. Warning signs are being placed at causeways and culverts to restrict movement through flooded regions.
Meanwhile, the Krishna River is also witnessing a heavy spate of floodwater. Prakasam Barrage has been receiving a steady inflow of 6.69 lakh cusecs for the fourth consecutive day, maintaining the second flood warning.
By Tuesday evening, the Srisailam Project recorded an inflow of 6,08,101 cusecs, with 6,48,555 cusecs discharged downstream. Nagarjuna Sagar received 5,93,516 cusecs, while Pulichintala Project saw an inflow of 5,94,000 cusecs and discharged 6,17,232 cusecs. Authorities have initiated evacuations in vulnerable mandals such as Avanigadda, Challapalli and Nagaya Lanka along the Krishna River. Rehabilitation centres have been set up as well.