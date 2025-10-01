Heavy inflows into Godavari; Krishna rises

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: A high alert has been issued across several districts in Andhra Pradesh as flood levels continue to rise in both the Godavari and Krishna Rivers, prompting precautionary measures and evacuations.

At the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, the first flood warning was sounded after water levels reached 12.5 feet. Barrage Superintending Engineer Gopinath confirmed that 10.78 lakh cusecs of water were discharged into the sea, with levels expected to rise further in the coming days. A second flood warning will be issued if the water crosses 13.75 feet. This marks the fifth flood alert at the barrage since July.