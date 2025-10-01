Lokesh invites Airbus to set up manufacturing facility in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT, Electronics and HRD Nara Lokesh on Tuesday held a high-level meeting in New Delhi with the Board of the $180 billion aerospace major Airbus led by Chairman René Obermann and the President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.
For the first time, the Airbus Board has come to India, and is exploring options on ‘Make in India’ and indigenisation.
Lokesh delivered a strategic pitch, and presented Andhra Pradesh’s proposal to host a large, world-class aerospace manufacturing facility, anchored by Airbus, and supported by co-located Tier-1 and Tier-2 vendors for end-to-end supply chain integration.
AP offered ready-to-allot land parcels, and a forward-looking aerospace policy designed to enable rapid project take-off, global-quality manufacturing, and technology transfer, positioning the State as an export-oriented aerospace hub.
The State invited Airbus to establish an integrated cluster where suppliers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and partners can operate alongside the main facility, de-risking timelines, improving localisation, and delivering cost-efficiency at scale.
AP conveyed that several aerospace corridors are being developed, with multiple options available to match Airbus programme needs, vendor clustering, logistics access, and expansion pathways.
He travelled from Amaravati exclusively for this engagement, underscoring the administration’s investor-first approach and commitment to fast-track clearances, single-window facilitation, and time-bound execution.
Lokesh spoke about ‘Brand CBN’, and the track record of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in bringing world class investments to the State. He further spoke about AP’s focus on ‘Speed of Doing Business’ and fast approvals.