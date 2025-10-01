Lord Malayappa on Chandra Prabha Vahanam mesmerises devotees

TIRUMALA: Tirumala temple, renowned since ancient times for its vibrant festivals on the sacred hill, continues to attract growing crowds with its elaborate celebrations.

The procession dedicated to the Chandra (Moon God) on the seventh day holds a unique place. Devotees believe this day is especially suited for prayers for a peaceful life.

At around 7 pm, the Lord was ceremoniously brought out from the Vahana Mandapam, appearing as Navaneetha Krishna, adorned in regal purple attire, seated majestically with a golden pot filled with Navaneetham (fresh butter).

The Chandra Prabha Vahanam, brilliantly illuminated, offered devotees a splendid and vivid view.

TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu, EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirupati SP S Subbarayudu closely supervised both the procession and crowd management.

During a lull when fewer devotees were present near the wooden chariot galleries, police held a brief meeting.

Following a decision by the SP, sector gates leading from outer streets were opened to allow more devotees inside, much to the devotees’ delight.