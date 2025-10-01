Piyush Goyal praises CM Chandrababu as architect of major reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s progressive approach, commitment to technology-driven governance. Goyal described Naidu as an architect of reforms to bring significant change in the lives of people.

Minister Goyal credited Naidu for pioneering initiatives like Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, Amaravati’s development, and new smart industrial cities in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the CII’s curtain-raiser program related to the 30th CII Partnership Summit at New Delhi on Tuesday, Goyal said, “When we have the 30th Partnership Summit along with CII in Visakhapatnam, I honestly didn’t realise this is the 7th time Naidu will be hosting the CII Partnership Summit. That itself gives you an idea about his progressive nature.”

“It’s because Naidu truly believes in high technology-driven administration and governance. He is a person who introduced a number of technology initiatives in government processes, who introduced the Hi-Tech City in Hyderabad way back in 1998, who is working to create one of the most modern, contemporary new capital city Amaravati,” the Union Minister said.

Goyal further said that AP is the only State where three new industrial plug-and-play smart cities are coming up.