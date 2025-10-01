Police arrest wife, paramour for man’s murder in Guntur district

GUNTUR: Medikonduru police have cracked a murder case in which a woman, her paramour, and his associate allegedly killed her husband and tried to pass it off as a road accident. At a press conference on Tuesday, police revealed that Chennamsetti Govindaraju (40), an auto driver from Pedapalakaluru village, was found dead near Perecharla on September 19. His father, Chennamsetti Suryanarayana, initially reported it as an accidental death.

CCTV footage led investigators to a suspicious auto, resulting in the arrest of Pernapati Venkateswarlu (38) and Shaik Khaseem Saida (27) near Medikonduru. Interrogation revealed their involvement, along with Govindaraju’s wife, Chennamsetti Lakshmi (32), who had been living separately and was in a relationship with Venkateswarlu.

Police said the trio conspired to murder Govindaraju to claim property rights. On September 18, they invited him for drinks, strangled him near an NSP canal, and dumped his body on a roadside to simulate a drunken accident.

Venkateswarlu and Saida were arrested on September 29, followed by Lakshmi on September 30. Police seized the auto, mobile phones, and clothes used in the crime. District SP Vakul Jindal praised CI Sk. Nagur Meera Saheb and his team for their investigation using technical evidence.