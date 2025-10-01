Win public trust by publicising good work of Chandrababu government, TDP rank and file told

Naidu pointed out that while the previous government had increased power charges under the ‘True Up’ mechanism, the coalition government had reduced electricity bills through a ‘True Down’ policy.

He said cheaper power was being made available by following a swapping policy and avoiding high-cost purchases during peak load. He added that focus was also being laid on the generation of solar, wind and other renewable energy.

Referring to pensions, the Chief Minister noted that 13 per cent of the State’s population is receiving financial assistance. He compared Andhra Pradesh’s expenditure of Rs 33,000 crore annually on pensions with Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest State, which spends only Rs 5,500 crore.

Naidu further instructed leaders to explain the benefits of GST reforms to the people and to popularise the government’s ‘Super Six - Super Hit’ agenda. He said leaders must take ownership in carrying government schemes to every household.

“People will stand by us if they are sensitised about the good works being done by the government. The State will develop further if the people are with us,” he reiterated.

Asserting that the people had given an overwhelming mandate to the NDA, the CM said coalition partners should work in unison to strengthen the alliance and aim for an even bigger win in the next elections.