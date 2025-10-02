Andhra government set up GoM to regulate social media

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) on social media. It comprises IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Medical and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Housing and I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

The Commissioner/Director, I&PR, will be the GoM convenor to coordinate the committee proceedings. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Wednesday. The GoM may seek assistance from any other department or any expert in disposal of its responsibility. The terms of reference for the GoM includes review of current laws, rules and guidelines applicable to social media platforms in India, identify gaps in accountability, compliance and enforcement.

It will also study international best practices, and analyse global approaches to social media accountability, including transparency standards, platform obligations, and user protection measures.

The GoM will recommend measures to ensure social media platforms are accountable for harmful content, misinformation, online abuse and threats to national security.

It will also suggest measures for creation/strengthening of nodal agencies or independent oversight bodies for continuous monitoring of social media platforms. The GoM has been asked to submit its report to the government at the earliest.