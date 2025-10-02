Andhra records decline in cognizable crimes in 2023

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2023 has revealed a notable decline in cognizable crimes reported across Andhra Pradesh, marking a downward trend over the past three years.

The combined total of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) cases stood at 1,84,293 in 2023, down from 1,95,284 in 2022 and 2,22,199 in 2021. With a mid-year projected population of 532.2 lakh, the crime rate was recorded at 346.3 per lakh population. The overall charge-sheeting rate stood at an impressive 92.8%.

Andhra Pradesh ranked among the top states for charge-sheeting under IPC crimes, with a rate of 91.6%, following Kerala (95.6%) and Puducherry (92.5%).

IPC cases dropped from 1,79,611 in 2021 to 1,53,867 in 2023, with a crime rate of 289.1. SLL cases also declined from 42,588 in 2021 to 30,426 in 2023, with a crime rate of 57.2 and a charge-sheeting rate of 97.8%.

Violent crimes saw a steady reduction, with 6,432 cases reported in 2023, compared to 7,104 in 2022 and 7,215 in 2021. The violent crime rate stood at 12.1, and the charge-sheeting rate was 89.3%. Murder cases registered a slight fall, with 922 cases in 2023, down from 925 in 2022 and 956 in 2021.