Andhra records decline in cognizable crimes in 2023

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2023 has revealed a notable decline in cognizable crimes reported across Andhra Pradesh, marking a downward trend over the past three years.
The combined total of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) cases stood at 1,84,293 in 2023, down from 1,95,284 in 2022 and 2,22,199 in 2021. With a mid-year projected population of 532.2 lakh, the crime rate was recorded at 346.3 per lakh population. The overall charge-sheeting rate stood at an impressive 92.8%.
Andhra Pradesh ranked among the top states for charge-sheeting under IPC crimes, with a rate of 91.6%, following Kerala (95.6%) and Puducherry (92.5%).
IPC cases dropped from 1,79,611 in 2021 to 1,53,867 in 2023, with a crime rate of 289.1. SLL cases also declined from 42,588 in 2021 to 30,426 in 2023, with a crime rate of 57.2 and a charge-sheeting rate of 97.8%.
Violent crimes saw a steady reduction, with 6,432 cases reported in 2023, compared to 7,104 in 2022 and 7,215 in 2021. The violent crime rate stood at 12.1, and the charge-sheeting rate was 89.3%. Murder cases registered a slight fall, with 922 cases in 2023, down from 925 in 2022 and 956 in 2021.
The murder rate was 1.7, and the charge-sheeting rate reached 91.7%. Motives included disputes (453 cases), illicit relationships (156), personal enmity (53), gain (45), dowry (26), love affairs (27), and other causes. Eighteen cases were classified as ‘blind murders’ with no clear motive.
Kidnapping and abduction cases also declined, with 746 cases in 2023, compared to 903 in 2022 and 835 in 2021. The crime rate stood at 1.4, with a charge-sheeting rate of 69.6%.
Crimes against women rose sharply in 2022 but saw a marginal decline in 2023. A total of 22,418 cases were reported last year, compared to 25,503 in 2022 and 17,752 in 2021. The crime rate against women was 84.2, with a charge-sheeting rate of 95.2%.
Among rape cases, most victims were under 30 years of age (339), followed by 104 victims aged 30–45, 14 aged 45–60, and one case involving a victim over 60.
In total, police handled 36,296 cases of crimes against women in 2023, including pending cases. Of these, 18,136 individuals were arrested, 43,723 were charge-sheeted, 910 were convicted, 252 were discharged, and 16,425 were acquitted.
Crimes against children also declined, with 2,844 cases in 2023, down from 3,308 in 2022.