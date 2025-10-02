Heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema over next few days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra Pradesh over the next few days due to a depression lying over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari and Konaseema districts, and Yanam. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds reaching speed of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over NCAP and SCAP.