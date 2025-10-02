Heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema over next few days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra Pradesh over the next few days due to a depression lying over the west-central Bay of Bengal.
On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari and Konaseema districts, and Yanam. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds reaching speed of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over NCAP and SCAP.
Don’t venture into sea, IMD advises fishers
On Friday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to continue over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, along with strong winds of 40-50 kmph over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, and 30-40 kmph over Rayalaseema. Similar conditions are expected to persist until Sunday. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along these regions until Friday.
According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and lay over the same region at 8.30 am on October 1. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression and cross the South Odisha-North AP coasts in the early hours of October 3.