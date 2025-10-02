Jagan Mohan Reddy flays CM Chandrababu Naidu over silence on Almatti dam issue

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of completely neglecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh while Karnataka pushes forward with raising the height of the Almatti Dam.

Taking to ‘X’ on Wednesday, Jagan noted that the Karnataka Cabinet had approved raising Almatti Dam height from 519 m to 524.256 m, effectively doubling its storage capacity from 129.72 tmc to 279.72 tmc with a budget of Rs 70,000 crore on September 16, 2025. Yet, despite this grave threat to Andhra Pradesh’s irrigation and drinking water needs, even after two weeks, Naidu has not stirred into action.

“The entire region faces the danger of turning barren without water. If you cannot safeguard the rights of the State, why hold the post of Chief Minister at all?” Jagan asked.