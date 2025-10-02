Maha Navami attracts 90,000 devotees across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri echoed with chants of ‘Jai Bhavani’ on Wednesday as nearly 90,000 devotees from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha thronged the temple to witness the Goddess in her Sri Mahishasura Mardini alankaram on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.

Devotees believe that darshan of Mahishasura Mardini dispels negative energies and bestows courage, compassion, and victory. The temple premises were packed with pilgrims, many of whom praised the arrangements made for the Dasara celebrations, calling them more impressive than in previous years.

Anne Eswara Rao, a devotee from Gokavaram near Rajahmundry, shared his experience: “I walked barefoot for nearly 200 km over four days to reach here. The moment I saw the Goddess, all my pain vanished. I had darshan within an hour of entering the queue. The arrangements are excellent.”

Keswarapu Rambabu from Peddapuram mandal, who visited with a group of 26, said, “We had a wonderful darshan. The supply of milk and water bottles was commendable. It would be helpful to set up drinking water and buttermilk stalls at the city’s entry points for the upcoming Bhavani devotees.”

TTD Board members Suchitra Ella, Nannapaneni Sadashiva Rao, T Janaki Devi, and A Ranga Sri offered Pattu Vastrams to the Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi.