Malaysian team arrives to explore tie-ups with Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: A Malaysian delegation has arrived in Amaravati on a five-day official visit to explore avenues of cooperation in investment, socio-economic partnership, and cultural exchange with the Andhra Pradesh government.

The team includes YB Tuan Ganapathirao Veeraman, MP of Klang constituency, and Satish Rao Venkatesalam, Secretary of Malaysia-Andhra Business Chamber of Commerce.

The Malaysian team was accorded a traditional welcome at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday by Capital Region Development Authority Additional Commissioner Amilineni Bhargav Teja, CRDA Office Management Director Vallabhaneni Srinivasa Rao, CRDA Communications Joint Director G Rama Raju, and Deputy Director & South Asia Investment Incharge M Siddhartha Varma.

The delegation will hold discussions with government officials and CRDA authorities on potential collaborations in infrastructure development, trade, and welfare initiatives. The visit also aims to strengthen cultural ties and business linkages between Andhra Pradesh and Malaysia.