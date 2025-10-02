Minister Anagani directs fair crop loss assessment in flood-hit areas of Bapatla district

GUNTUR: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has directed officials to ensure that crop loss assessments in flood-affected areas of Bapatla district are carried out in a manner that benefits farmers.

Reviewing the flood situation on Wednesday at the Kolluru Mandal Parishad office, along with District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Vemuru MLA Nakka Ananda Babu and Superintendent of Police Umamaheswar, the Minister said no farmer should suffer losses due to the Krishna river floods. He noted that water levels had started receding and asked officials to carefully estimate crop damages once fields dried up. He assured that the government is committed to protecting farmers’ interests.

The Minister also stressed the need for sanitation drives and drinking water quality checks in flood-affected villages to prevent disease outbreaks. He urged irrigation officials to strengthen flood barriers and take long-term measures to avert recurring damage.

Collector Dr Vinod Kumar said that 27 rehabilitation centres have been set up for residents of 27 inundated habitations in Kolluru, Bhattiprolu and Repalle mandals. He reviewed arrangements for pregnant women and directed medical teams to monitor their health daily. Agriculture and horticulture officials were told to complete crop damage estimates within a week of the water receding, ensuring fair compensation for all crops grown.

MLA Nakka Ananda Babu expressed concern that successive floods have left farmers struggling. He called for farmer-friendly damage assessments and requested strengthening of bridges along the river embankments.

SP Umamaheswar said special police teams have been deployed in Repalle, Kolluru and Bhattiprolu areas to ensure safety and smooth relief operations.

The review meeting was attended by district officials from medical, panchayat, civil supplies, fisheries and revenue departments, along with representatives of other line departments.