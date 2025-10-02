No more power tariff hikes in Andhra: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday made it clear that there will be no more increase in power tariffs during the coalition government. If possible, the State government will work only towards reducing the existing tariffs, he clarified and said the power sector has been brought back on track through efficient management. The previous government, he noted, had imposed a burden of Rs 32,000 crore on power consumers by increasing tariffs nine times. For the first time in the country’s history, power charges will be reduced by 13 paise per unit starting November 13.

He said the NDA government is providing free solar rooftops to farmers under the PM Kusum scheme, as well as to SC and ST households. Additionally, the highest subsidy of Rs 98,000 is being extended to BC households.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to development and welfare, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country providing the highest social security pensions — nearly Rs 33,000 crore every year — benefitting 63.57 lakh people. “We have been celebrating the pensions festival on the first day of every month and have disbursed Rs 48,019 crore under the NTR Bharosa scheme in the past 16 months. Beneficiaries who missed collecting pensions earlier are now allowed to draw up to three months’ pension at a time,” he explained.