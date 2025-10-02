Partnership Summit: CM Chandrababu Naidu and team for Dubai, Abu Dhabi from October 22

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on ensuring the successful conduct of the Partnership Summit 2025 to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lead a delegation to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE from October 22 to 24. The visit will focus on sectors such as real estate and construction, logistics and transportation, financial services, innovation (including AI, e-commerce and renewable energy), ports and container terminals, tourism, food security, and sovereign wealth fund investments in infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by the Minister for Industries and Commerce, the Minister for Investment and Infrastructure, the Secretary (Industries and Commerce), the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, and the Chief Executive Officer of AP Economic Development Board.

The Andhra Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is organising the Partnership Summit, which aims to bring together industry leaders, investors and policymakers from across the globe to showcase Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination. To oversee the arrangements, the government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) for the successful conduct of the event. The GoM has held two meetings so far, and based on its guidance, further domestic and international roadshows have been planned.