Andhra Banni festival turns tragic as four dead and over 100 injured in Devaragattu stick fight

KURNOOL: The annual Banni festival, locally known as Karrala Samaram, turned tragic on Thursday night at Devaragattu hills in Holagunda mandal, Kurnool district, when four devotees were killed and more than 100 others sustained bleeding injuries during the traditional stick fight.

Officials said nearly three lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana thronged Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy temple for the centuries-old ritual. About 3,500 participants clashed with sticks in a symbolic reenactment of Lord Shiva as Bhairava slaying demons Mani and Mallasura.

The heavy rush triggered a stampede, leaving four dead and over 100 injured. Seven critically hurt devotees were shifted to Adoni Government Hospital, while dozens received treatment at Aluru hospital.