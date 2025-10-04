Andhra Pradesh Cabinet nod to acquire land in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday, gave nod for taking up land acquisition in Amaravati Capital City.
Though several farmers offered their lands to the government under the land pooling scheme for construction of the capital city, some of them did not come forward to part with their lands, hampering the capital city development works.
Against such a backdrop, the Cabinet approved the land acquisition as per the LAR&R Act, 2013. The Council of Ministers also cleared the proposal to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the development, implementation and maintenance of the special projects coming up in the capital city and the region.
Besides giving nod for issuing administrative sanction for funds to the tune of Rs 10,319.93 crore for implementation of the projects under AMRUT 2.0, the Cabinet also approved the Land Incentive for Technical Hubs Policy.
Approving the orders released to extend financial aid to the tune of Rs 15,000 to auto and maxi cab drivers, the Cabinet felt that they were facing hardship with the government implementing the Stree Shakti scheme for women. Thus the aid to be handed over to auto drivers on Saturday, will provide them relief. As many as 2,90,669 drivers will be given Rs 436 crore under the scheme.
Approving to include caravan tourism in the AP Tourism Policy 2024-29, the Cabinet gave nod for the establishment of caravans and caravan parks. Though there are 25 caravan parks and 150 caravans in other States, there have been no registrations for caravans and caravan parks in Andhra Pradesh so far. With the Cabinet clearing the policy, those coming forward to set up caravans in the State, will be given life tax rebate and for those coming to establish caravan parks will be exempted from stamp duty. The Cabinet also cleared several proposals to take up development works in water resource and energy departments.
Rein in MLAs: Naidu to District Incharge Ministers
The Chief Minister is learnt to have insisted that District In-charge Ministers rein in MLAs. Recalling that some of the MLAs knowingly or unknowingly aired some objectionable remarks in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the AP Legislative Assembly, Naidu said it is the responsibility of the Incharge Ministers to control the MLAs.
He said there should be a continuous political coordination between the MLAs and In-charge Ministers to ensure the effective implementation of schemes.
Naidu also wanted the Ministers to effectively counter the criticism coming up over their departments. He observed that there is a possibility of the State getting funds to the tune of Rs 65,000 crore under the Purvodaya Scheme. Referring to the successful conduct of Vijayawada Utsav, he said such events should be held in all regions of the State to promote tourism in a big way.
Asserting that the Jindal steel plant in Kadapa will be completed by 2028, Naidu exhorted all the leaders to ensure the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kurnool on October 16.