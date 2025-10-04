Andhra Pradesh Cabinet nod to acquire land in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday, gave nod for taking up land acquisition in Amaravati Capital City.

Though several farmers offered their lands to the government under the land pooling scheme for construction of the capital city, some of them did not come forward to part with their lands, hampering the capital city development works.

Against such a backdrop, the Cabinet approved the land acquisition as per the LAR&R Act, 2013. The Council of Ministers also cleared the proposal to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the development, implementation and maintenance of the special projects coming up in the capital city and the region.

Besides giving nod for issuing administrative sanction for funds to the tune of Rs 10,319.93 crore for implementation of the projects under AMRUT 2.0, the Cabinet also approved the Land Incentive for Technical Hubs Policy.