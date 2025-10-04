Andhra Pradesh records highest ever GST collections in September

VIJAYAWADA: Despite a slowdown in business transactions following the postponement of purchases after the rate cut announcement (GST reforms) in August, the Andhra Pradesh government recorded a notable increase in GST collections in September 2025.

The revenue collected in September 2025 relates to transactions made in August 2025. Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A observed that strategic policy initiatives and improved compliance mechanisms contributed to the state’s sustained revenue growth, making September 2025 the second-highest-grossing September since the GST regime was implemented in 2017.

Stating that the net GST collections for September 2025 reached Rs 2,789 crore, the highest ever for the month of September, the official informed that gross GST collections for September 2025 reached Rs 3,653 crore, the second-highest ever for September.

For six consecutive months (April-September 2025), both gross and net GST collections have exceeded the records of the same months in previous financial years, he said.

Compared to September 2024, net GST collections increased by 7.45%, while gross collections rose by 4.19% over the same period, demonstrating robust performance.

Compared to September 2023, net GST collections increased by 12.67% in September 2025. Babu A said that State GST (SGST) collections reached Rs 1,185 crore in September 2025, registering an impressive 8.28% increase over September 2024.