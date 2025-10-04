Andhra Pradesh records highest ever GST collections in September

VIJAYAWADA: Despite a slowdown in business transactions following the postponement of purchases after the rate cut announcement (GST reforms) in August, the Andhra Pradesh government recorded a notable increase in GST collections in September 2025.
The revenue collected in September 2025 relates to transactions made in August 2025. Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A observed that strategic policy initiatives and improved compliance mechanisms contributed to the state’s sustained revenue growth, making September 2025 the second-highest-grossing September since the GST regime was implemented in 2017.
Stating that the net GST collections for September 2025 reached Rs 2,789 crore, the highest ever for the month of September, the official informed that gross GST collections for September 2025 reached Rs 3,653 crore, the second-highest ever for September.
For six consecutive months (April-September 2025), both gross and net GST collections have exceeded the records of the same months in previous financial years, he said.
Compared to September 2024, net GST collections increased by 7.45%, while gross collections rose by 4.19% over the same period, demonstrating robust performance.
Compared to September 2023, net GST collections increased by 12.67% in September 2025. Babu A said that State GST (SGST) collections reached Rs 1,185 crore in September 2025, registering an impressive 8.28% increase over September 2024.
This rise reflects improved consumption patterns across sectors, effective tax administration, and strengthened enforcement mechanisms. Compared to September 2023, SGST collections grew by 5.50%, demonstrating consistent year-on-year growth. He further said that the state received Rs 1,605 crore through IGST settlement in September 2025, recording a 6.84% increase over September 2024.
Compared to September 2023, the settlement shows a higher growth of 18.62%, highlighting the effectiveness of monitoring systems, timely reconciliations, and efficient settlement mechanisms adopted by the government.
He observed that the notable increase in net GST collections compared to September 2024 is due to ongoing improvements in tax compliance, streamlined IGST settlements, and a gradually expanding tax base.
Professional Tax revenue registers 43.75% growth
Revenue from petroleum products in September 2025 reached Rs 1,380 crore, showing a 3.10% increase compared to the same period last year.
Professional Tax revenue experienced remarkable growth, increasing by 43.75% in September 2025 alone. Cumulatively, up to September 2025, the collection of Professional Tax showed a strong 51.51% rise compared to the same period in the previous year.
“The Government of Andhra Pradesh’s strong efforts in strengthening enforcement, enhancing compliance mechanisms, deploying proactive analytics-based audits, and implementing targeted interventions have resulted in notable outcomes in September 2025,” Babu A explained.
“Both Gross and Net GST collections experienced significant growth, effectively reversing the slowdown seen in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year. The state not only halted the earlier decline but also achieved respectable growth in September 2025, with total collections increasing by 4.63% from April to September 2025.”