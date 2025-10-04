Complete Polavaram project by Godavari Pushkarams: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project by Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. While insisting that the Polavaram left main canal be completed by January 2026, he instructed the officials to start works of the main dam from November this year. Reviewing the Polavaram project’s progress with the officials at the State Secretariat on Friday, he directed them to secure all necessary clearances from the Central Water Commission, and the Union Water Resources Department at the earliest.

The officials informed him that out of the total 63,656 cubic metres of diaphragm wall works, 37,302 cubic metres have been completed. The Chief Minister directed that the earth-cum-rockfill works of the main dam should commence in November, and be completed by December 2027.

Likewise, works of the Polavaram right canal tunnel, approach channel, head regulator, and irrigation tunnels should also be completed within the stipulated timelines.He stressed that the Polavaram left main canal works must be completed by January 2026 to facilitate water supply up to Anakapalli. Simultaneously, land acquisition and rehabilitation activities should be completed without any delay.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to focus on developing the Polavaram project site as a major tourism destination. He proposed the creation of an iconic road linking the project to the national highway. He further said the Akhanda Godavari project should be taken up with Rajamahendravaram as the main centre. Additionally, he directed that the Polavaram project be integrated with RTGS by installing CCTV cameras to monitor the progress of works.

Naidu also instructed the officials to complete the Veligonda project by next monsoon. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu, and other officials attended the meeting.