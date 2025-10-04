Heavy rains claim five lives in North Andhra

SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM / VISAKHAPATNAM / VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains caused by a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal have led to severe flooding in North Andhra, affecting districts like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. The floods have damaged crops, homes, and infrastructure, with many villages surrounded by water. Rescue operations are currently underway to assist those affected.

Tragically, five people lost their lives due to heavy rains and strong winds: two elderly individuals in Srikakulam due to a wall collapse, a man swept away by floodwaters in Palasa, a 35-year-old man in Parvathipuram Manyam due to another wall collapse, and a tea stall owner electrocuted in Visakhapatnam.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also held a video conference with district collectors, directing officials to restore power supply, repair damaged roads, assess crop damage. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to adopt a humanitarian approach in assisting residents of flood-affected areas.