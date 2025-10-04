High alert in Tirupati after threatening e-mails

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police carried out extensive anti-sabotage checks across the city and at major pilgrim areas on Friday morning following threatening emails allegedly sent by terrorist groups. A high alert was declared, and bomb disposal squads were deployed immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Branch DSP Venkata Narayana said that, on the directions of Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu, bomb disposal teams inspected several sensitive locations.

He clarified that reports claiming Tirupati Pplice had received hoax bomb threat emails in the name of ISI and former LTTE militants were incorrect, noting that those emails had actually been received by Tamil Nadu Police a day earlier.

The alleged threats suggested the use of RDX explosives in four areas of Tirupati.

Police conducted thorough security checks at the RTC Bus Stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Kapilatheertham, Govindarajula Swamy temple, the judges’ residential complex, court premises, and the Agricultural College helipad, ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit on 6 October.

Bomb squads also inspected Tirumala shrine, Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari temple, and Sri Kalahasti temple, but no dangerous materials were found.