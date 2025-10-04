Malaysia evinces interest to invest in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Malaysian companies have evinced keen interest in investing in Amaravati. On Friday, a delegation from Malaysia met Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana at the State Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Selangor State Exco Minister Papparayudu, Member of Parliament from Klang Ganapathi Rao, representatives of the Malaysia-Andhra Business Chamber, and several private company delegates.

Narayana briefed the delegation on the progress of Capital Amaravati. “Amaravati is being developed as one of the top five capital cities in the world. Tenders worth Rs 51,000 crores have already been finalised, and the works have commenced,” he said.

Narayana said 360 km of trunk roads will be completed within one- and-a-half years, 1,500 km of layout roads within two years, and 4,000 houses for officials, employees, and public representatives by the end of March next year. Secretariat Towers, the Assembly, and High Court buildings are planned for completion within two-and-a half years. Despite some delay due to the recent rains, the works are progressing at a brisk pace, he informed.