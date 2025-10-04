MARKFED to avail Rs 1,000 crore loan from NCDC

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet has given its nod to avail an additional working capital loan of Rs 1,000 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) through the AP State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (AP MARKFED), and transfer the amount to the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSCL), as inter-corporate loan to clear paddy procurement dues, duly extending government guarantee.

It also approved the proposal to grant administrative sanction for two works worth Rs 72.30 crore HNSS Project - Phase-I, commissioning of Amidyala Lift Scheme near Raketla village, and HNSS Project Phase - II, Package 52 A (balance work). The works taken up in 2019 were cancelled by the previous YSRCP regime.

The Council of Ministers cleared the proposal to grant administrative approval for four flood damage repair works worth Rs 4.49 crore towards critical safety and structural integrity of both Prakasam Barrage and Diviseema Region.

It okayed the proposal to grant administrative sanction for Rs 126.06 crore for the works. Supply of water to Mulapalli Tank (near Naravaripalle) and 4 cascading tanks, and Kalyani Dam from Neeva Branch Canal of HNSS to feed an ayacut of 1,154.03 acres and to provide drinking water to Tirupati and Tirumala was also cleared.