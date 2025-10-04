Partnership Summit: Andhra Pradesh holds roadshow in Paris

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is emerging as one of the most promising destinations for foreign investments in India, said Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. Andhra Pradesh offers vast opportunities to attract overseas investors, compared to other States, he said.

The Energy Minister extended an official invitation on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh to French industrialists to participate in the CII Partnership Summit, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. It is jointly organised by the Government of AP, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Participating in a roadshow organised in Paris with the support of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFI), Ravi Kumar showcased the wide-ranging investment opportunities available in the State through a PowerPoint presentation.

He highlighted the immense potential in agriculture, food processing, electronics, green energy, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and science & technology sectors.

He also explained the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy - 2024, which has been designed to attract global investors to the renewable energy sector. He urged French investors to take advantage of the State’s ‘Speed of Doing Business’ initiative and industry-friendly policies.

Ravi Kumar emphasised that Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline, advanced ports, airports, and strong infrastructure, stands out as a highly favourable investment hub. He underlined that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State is progressing rapidly.

As part of the visit, Ravi Kumar also held a meeting with representatives of EDF, one of France’s leading renewable energy companies. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s vast potential in renewable energy, particularly in solar, wind, and hybrid projects, and invited EDF and other French firms to make investments in the State.