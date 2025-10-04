Praja Arogya Vedika urges Andhra Pradesh government to resolve doctors’ stir

VIJAYAWADA: The Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing strike by Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors across the state, warning that the impasse is severely affecting patients, particularly in rural areas.

In a letter addressed to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday, PAV leaders Dr MV Ramanaiah, President, and T Kameshwar Rao, General Secretary, said outpatient services have already been suspended and cautioned that the strike could escalate further with a proposed hunger strike from October 3, potentially disrupting even emergency care.

PAV urged the government to immediately open dialogue with the striking doctors’ associations to resolve their grievances.

“It is an immediate and pressing need for the government to initiate dialogue with the doctors’ associations to discuss and resolve the matter without delay. Any further postponement will only increase the hardship of vulnerable populations dependent on PHC services,” the letter stated.

The association stressed that a timely resolution is essential to restore normal healthcare services and prevent long-term damage to the state’s public health system.

It appealed to the Minister to intervene personally to facilitate constructive talks and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution in the interest of patients.