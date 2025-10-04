Prakasam district gets three State awards for SASA cleanliness programme

ONGOLE: Prakasam district has secured three state-level and 49 district-level awards in the Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra (SASA) cleanliness programme, announced recently across 17 categories.

District Collector P Raja Babu shared with the media, commending officials for their efforts. “These awards will inspire the winners to strive harder to raise cleanliness standards and earn more recognition in future,” he said.

At the state level, the RL Puram Gram Panchayat in Chimakurthy mandal was named Best Swachh Gram Panchayat. The Kanigiri Veerabrahmendra Women Federation won Best Swachh Slum-Level Federation, while Chimakurthy Community Health Centre was awarded in the Swachh Hospitals category.

Among district-level honours, Ongole RTC bus stand was recognised as Best Swachh Bus Stand, while Rythu Bazar near Kothapatnam bus stand earned Best Rythu Bazar. Kanigiri Municipality was declared the Best Swachh Municipality.