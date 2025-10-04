Swachh Andhra: Guntur bags five State Awards

GUNTUR: Guntur district has emerged as one of the top performers in the Swachh Andhra Awards 2025, securing five state-level and 48 district-level awards across various categories. District Collector A Thameem Ansaria announced the awards at a media briefing held at the Collectorate’s SR Sankaran mini-conference hall.

The awards were instituted under the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra (SASA) programme to recognize outstanding efforts in solid and liquid waste management, open space cleanliness, single-use plastic ban, promotion of the 3R principles, and adoption of sustainable practices.

The evaluation process included self-assessment, inspection by district officials, and third-party verification, all integrated through the SASA portal and mobile app.

Among the state-level awardees, Guntur Municipal Corporation received recognition in the special category of Swachh Sarvekshan, while Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation won in the 1-3 lakh population category. Mulukuduru village in Ponnur mandal was named the best Swachh Gram Sangham, Jonnalagadda Main Anganwadi secured the cleanest Anganwadi award, and Chuttugunta Rythu Bazaar was adjudged the cleanest farmers’ market.

At the district level, Ponnur Municipality topped the Swachh Municipality category. Sanitation workers Kalla Sumalatha (Guntur), Katti Durgaprasad (Tenali), Vaddadi Srinivasa Rao (Ponnur), T Shivakoteswara Rao, and D Ramu (Mangalagiri-Tadepalli) were honoured as Swachhata Warriors.

Several individuals, including Nallapati Raghavamma of Chebrolu, were recognised as Green Ambassadors.