Vijayawada’s Dasara Carnival enters Guinness

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada’s Dasara Carnival has entered the Guinness Book of Records in its very first edition. On the occasion of Vijayadasami, the carnival, which was held from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium to Benz Circle in Vijayawada, was recognised as the largest gathering of drum artistes, with thousands of artistes participating.
Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar presented the Guinness World Record certificate to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and members of the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada.
Notably, on Thursday night, Vijayawada’s Mahatma Gandhi Road was transformed into an ocean of arts, featuring over 40 cultural troupes and more than 3,000 artistes. The Chief Minister, who attended the event as the chief guest, inaugurated the celebrations, and promised to continue this grand festival in the future.
The highlight of the carnival was the divine procession of the Goddess, which filled the city with spiritual fervour. The Goddess, adorned on a specially decorated chariot, was taken in a majestic procession. Traditional instruments, devotional songs, and rituals filled the city with sanctity. The artistes, dressed in vibrant costumes, mesmerised the audience with performances ranging from Indian traditional forms to modern dance. The parade transformed Bandar Road into a festive canvas, with decorative lights and colourful attire turning the city into a global festival stage.
Andhra Pradesh poised for rapid growth: CM
The Chief Minister praised Vijayawada Utsav, saying it would stand as an ornament to Amaravati. He congratulated MP Kesineni Sivanath and the organising team for successfully hosting the 11-day festival. During the Utsav, over 280 events were organised, drawing nearly 2.5 lakh visitors. Helicopter rides and adventure sports were notable attractions, and the Robotic Kitchen showcased the talent of Vijayawada entrepreneurs.
The cultural parade on Mahatma Gandhi Road, and the Guinness World Record achievement by Dappu (traditional drum) artistes were major highlights.
The festival featured folk art forms like Garagalu, Kommu Koya, Tappeta Gullu, Karrasamu, Buttabommalu, Bhetalasettu, and Nasik Dhol, reflecting the unity in diversity of Indian culture. Naidu recalled the previous government’s failures, saying that until recently, fear and grief prevailed, but the current coalition government has brought back freedom and happiness.
Naidu noted that the free travel scheme for women in RTC buses is being widely utilised, and that devotees are flocking to Vijayawada for darshan of Goddess Durga. He attributed the success of NDA’s ‘Super Six’ initiatives to the people’s support.
Criticising the previous administration for failing to complete the Polavaram project, Naidu expressed confidence that with the blessings of Goddess Durga, and the River Krishna, the region will witness significant development. “Construction of Capital Amaravati is back on track, all people who migrated to other places earlier, will return within three years,” he added.