Vijayawada’s Dasara Carnival enters Guinness

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada’s Dasara Carnival has entered the Guinness Book of Records in its very first edition. On the occasion of Vijayadasami, the carnival, which was held from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium to Benz Circle in Vijayawada, was recognised as the largest gathering of drum artistes, with thousands of artistes participating.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar presented the Guinness World Record certificate to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and members of the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada.

Notably, on Thursday night, Vijayawada’s Mahatma Gandhi Road was transformed into an ocean of arts, featuring over 40 cultural troupes and more than 3,000 artistes. The Chief Minister, who attended the event as the chief guest, inaugurated the celebrations, and promised to continue this grand festival in the future.

The highlight of the carnival was the divine procession of the Goddess, which filled the city with spiritual fervour. The Goddess, adorned on a specially decorated chariot, was taken in a majestic procession. Traditional instruments, devotional songs, and rituals filled the city with sanctity. The artistes, dressed in vibrant costumes, mesmerised the audience with performances ranging from Indian traditional forms to modern dance. The parade transformed Bandar Road into a festive canvas, with decorative lights and colourful attire turning the city into a global festival stage.