Bail to Mithun Reddy: Andhra Pradesh High Court to hear SIT plea

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court is scheduled to hear a petition filed by SIT seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy by Vijayawada ACB Special Court in the liquor scam case.

SIT probing the liquor scam, has challenged the verdict of the ACB court dated September 29, which granted bail to Mithun Reddy.

In its petition, it stated that the ACB court overlooked several legal issues while granting the bail to the YSRCP MP.

The petition pointed out that Mithun Reddy’s first bail petition, filed on August 18, 2025, was rejected.

A second petition was filed 10 days later, but as per the Supreme Court jurisprudence, granting bail after a previous rejection requires a substantial change in circumstances. SIT argued that merely filing a chargesheet does not constitute such a change.

The petition further stated that the ACB court’s verdict was internally inconsistent. Mithun Reddy was granted bail even though he did not disclose his criminal history, a factor the Supreme Court has consistently considered sufficient to deny bail.

It also claimed that the court misapplied legal provisions, and the Supreme Court rulings, particularly those relating to bail in financial and serious offences in granting the bail to the YSRCP MP.

Considering these alleged flaws, SIT requested the High Court to quash the ACB court’s bail order. The petition will be heard by Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa.