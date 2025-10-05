Government to soon launch ride-booking app for auto drivers: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board will be set up to secure the future of auto drivers, adding that they will develop an app for auto drivers to receive bookings directly.
“The government will soon launch a dedicated ride-booking app for auto drivers on the lines of Uber/Rapido. This app will bring bookings directly to drivers, ending the need to wait at auto stands. A control room will also be set up, and the revenue earned through the app will be spent only for drivers’ welfare,” he added.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Auto Drivers Sevalo’ scheme to benefit auto and maxi cab drivers, along with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajith Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.
Before the launch, the CM, Deputy CM, HRD Minister, and AP BJP Chief PVN Madhav reached the stadium by taking an auto ride, a 14-kilometer journey from Undavalli, to mark the official rollout of the scheme.
A total of Rs 436 crore was credited directly into the accounts of 2,90,669 beneficiaries under this scheme.
“The auto drivers’ welfare is our priority. We are implementing the Auto Driver Sevalo program solely for the welfare of auto drivers. The coalition government directly deposited the money into the bank accounts of all eligible beneficiaries,” the CM said.
He highlighted the government’s focus on road repairs, with nearly 23,000 kilometers of roads made pothole-free.
“In the past, autos were subjected to heavy fines. We will cancel unnecessary fine-related GOs, simplify the challan process, and also convert autos into EVs with government support,” he remarked.
Our govt is truly for welfare of the poor: Naidu
The CM described the coalition government as truly a government for the poor, stating that in the past 15 months, they had been providing good governance and bringing change to every poor person’s life. He added that the government had fulfilled its Super 6 promises.
“Through the Stree Shakti scheme, women are given the freedom of free bus travel. The Stree Shakti scheme has become a huge success. Through the Universal Health Policy, we have provided free health insurance for everyone in the state. Poor families get free medical services up to Rs 25 lakhs,” he added.
The Chief Minister emphasized the need to safeguard the state from destructive forces and draw inspiration from the values taught by festivals. He recalled how, just 16 months ago, governance systems had collapsed, and administration had come to a halt. Even welfare initiatives such as the Anna Canteens, which serve the poor, were obstructed by the previous regime. “The YSRCP pushed the state into fear and ruin, looted funds meant for the poor, and proved unfit for politics. Such forces must never be allowed to return. We do not want this ‘Vaikunthapali’ style of governance,” the Chief Minister declared.
He pointed to Gujarat’s 25 years of stable governance and the NDA’s 15 years at the Centre as models that eased people’s hardships. “Real progress can only be achieved through a double-engine government both at the Centre and in the state,” he said. Recalling the 2024 polls, he described them as historic. “Never in my life have I seen such an election. We achieved a 94% strike rate. With welfare programs now being implemented, that strike rate must rise even further,” he said.