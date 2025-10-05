Government to soon launch ride-booking app for auto drivers: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board will be set up to secure the future of auto drivers, adding that they will develop an app for auto drivers to receive bookings directly.

“The government will soon launch a dedicated ride-booking app for auto drivers on the lines of Uber/Rapido. This app will bring bookings directly to drivers, ending the need to wait at auto stands. A control room will also be set up, and the revenue earned through the app will be spent only for drivers’ welfare,” he added.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Auto Drivers Sevalo’ scheme to benefit auto and maxi cab drivers, along with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajith Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.

Before the launch, the CM, Deputy CM, HRD Minister, and AP BJP Chief PVN Madhav reached the stadium by taking an auto ride, a 14-kilometer journey from Undavalli, to mark the official rollout of the scheme.

A total of Rs 436 crore was credited directly into the accounts of 2,90,669 beneficiaries under this scheme.

“The auto drivers’ welfare is our priority. We are implementing the Auto Driver Sevalo program solely for the welfare of auto drivers. The coalition government directly deposited the money into the bank accounts of all eligible beneficiaries,” the CM said.

He highlighted the government’s focus on road repairs, with nearly 23,000 kilometers of roads made pothole-free.

“In the past, autos were subjected to heavy fines. We will cancel unnecessary fine-related GOs, simplify the challan process, and also convert autos into EVs with government support,” he remarked.