Guntur’s monsoon woes: Rs 70 crore stormwater drain plan on anvil

GUNTUR: In Guntur city, even a brief spell of rain is enough to throw life out of gear. Overflowing sewage canals flood the roads, with key junctions like Kankaragunta RUB and Mudu Vantenalu routinely turning into waterlogged stretches.

Determined to find a permanent fix, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has pushed for the construction of a dedicated stormwater drain network. Officials estimate the project will cost around Rs 70 crore, with groundwork for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) already underway.

Consultants are expected to arrive within the next couple of days to take the plan forward, according to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials.

Recently, Pemmasani held discussions with the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana on Guntur’s comprehensive development. MLAs Md Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, and Burla Rama Anjaneyulu were also present.