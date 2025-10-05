Rs 203-cr VMRDA’s coastal protection plan enters final stage of clearance

VISAKHAPATNAM: At a time when climate change and human interventions are intensifying the frequency, and uncertainty of coastal disturbances, Visakhapatnam will soon see a comprehensive response to its erosion problem.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has put forward a Rs 203-crore project to restore, and protect the city’s vulnerable coastline.

Coastal erosion along Visakhapatnam’s stretch, particularly between Coastal Battery and Bheemunipatnam, has been a persistent challenge caused by both natural processes, and human-induced factors. According to the proposal with scientific backing from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), VMRDA has designed a mix of structural and non-structural measures to mitigate erosion. These include the construction of a retaining wall along Gokul Park and Kursura at an estimated cost of Rs 71 crore, dune enhancement at Peda Jalari Peta with Rs 27 crore, and hybrid solutions at Mangamaripeta and Bheemunipatnam with Rs 43 crore, and Rs 37 crore, respectively.