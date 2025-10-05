Rs 203-cr VMRDA’s coastal protection plan enters final stage of clearance

VISAKHAPATNAM: At a time when climate change and human interventions are intensifying the frequency, and uncertainty of coastal disturbances, Visakhapatnam will soon see a comprehensive response to its erosion problem.
The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has put forward a Rs 203-crore project to restore, and protect the city’s vulnerable coastline.
Coastal erosion along Visakhapatnam’s stretch, particularly between Coastal Battery and Bheemunipatnam, has been a persistent challenge caused by both natural processes, and human-induced factors. According to the proposal with scientific backing from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), VMRDA has designed a mix of structural and non-structural measures to mitigate erosion. These include the construction of a retaining wall along Gokul Park and Kursura at an estimated cost of Rs 71 crore, dune enhancement at Peda Jalari Peta with Rs 27 crore, and hybrid solutions at Mangamaripeta and Bheemunipatnam with Rs 43 crore, and Rs 37 crore, respectively.
The plan also includes creating a bioshield at select locations with Rs 13 crore and implementing other non-structural mitigation measures worth Rs 12 crore. The cost of the project stands at Rs 203 crore. The project is funded in a 90:10 ratio by the Centre and the State.
Detailing the progress of the project, VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan said, “The final presentation has been scheduled on October 14 in New Delhi, post which approval will be given.”
The urgency of the project gains further significance in the context of changing coastal patterns in Andhra Pradesh. According to a report by NCCR titled ‘Management of Coastal Erosion along Andhra Pradesh - Shoreline Change Atlas of Andhra Pradesh’, nearly one-third of the State’s coastline is under erosion. Of the State’s 1,027.5 km-long coast, the study covering the period from 1990 to 2022 found that 318.96 km have experienced erosion, 452.3 km are under accretion, and 256.32 km remain stable. The proposed project is expected to provide long-term protection to Visakhapatnam’s coastline.