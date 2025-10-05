Sathya Sai district police solved Drushyam style murder case

ANANTAPUR: The Nallacheruvu police of Sri Sathya Sai district cracked a Drushyam-style murder case on Saturday.

Kadiri DSP J. Shiva Narayana Swamy revealed the details at a media conference, stating that Sheikh Dada Peer, Pathan Mohammed Yasin, and Pathan Sadik Bhasha had been arrested in connection with the murder of Tangedukunta Amarnath of Allu Gundu village in Nallacheruvu mandal.

Sheikh Dada Peer and Tangedukunta Amarnath were close friends, and Amarnath used to visit Dada Peer’s house frequently.

One day, when Dada Peer was not at home, Amarnath went there and secretly recorded a video on his cellphone while Dada Peer’s wife was taking a bath.

Later, he showed the video to her and began harassing her to satisfy his sexual desires.

When she informed her husband about the video recording and harassment, Dada Peer hatched a plan to kill Amarnath with the help of his two friends Pathan Mohammed Yasin and Sadik Bhasha.