We are committed to welfare of auto drivers: DyCM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating the NDA government’s commitment to people’s welfare, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, “We are standing by every section of society, and honouring every election promise. Auto drivers faced hardship due to Green Tax, and poor roads, and we acted swiftly to provide them real relief.”

Within just 18 months, the coalition government has repaired damaged roads, and addressed people’s grievances that were ignored by the previous regime.

‘’Despite financial constraints, we are willing to shoulder this burden to ensure their livelihoods are protected. The Auto Drivers Sevalo programme compensates any losses due to Stree Shakti scheme, and reflects our responsibility towards auto drivers’ welfare,” he said.

Highlighting the ‘double engine government’ in the State, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said, “Because of the excellent cooperation of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the State government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, we are able to fulfil every poll promise, and implement welfare schemes despite financial constraints.’’

District Incharge Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, District Collector G Lakshmisha and others participated in the programme.