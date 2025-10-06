62-year-old engineer from Russia drowns during swim in Yarada beach

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident, a Russian national drowned and died at Yarada Beach, while another Russian was rescued by Marine Police and GVMC lifeguards in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening.

Sergei Akulenko (62), a Russian national and helicopter maintenance engineer, was declared dead despite rescue efforts. The other individual was successfully rescued and reported to be in stable condition.

Speaking to TNIE, New Port Police Inspector T Kameswar Rao said that a group of 16 Russians visited the beach around 2 pm. While they were bathing in the sea, Marine Police and GVMC lifeguards warned them not to venture too deep due to strong currents and dangerous depths, he added. Inspector Rao stated that they ignored the warnings and proceeded into the water.

He said that soon after, two individuals were swept away by the waves. On-duty Port Marine Police and GVMC lifeguards responded swiftly and managed to pull both victims from the water. CPR was administered to the unresponsive person, but he could not be revived. Later, he was shifted to the INHS Kalyani Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he was declared dead.

The New Port Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.