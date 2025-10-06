99 per cent of Kharif sowing completed in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has nearly completed the Kharif 2025 sowing season, with crops covering 27.75 lakh hectares — 99 per cent of the normal area. According to the latest Season and Crop Coverage report, the state has shown strong performance in major food grains despite uneven rainfall in some regions.

Paddy, the State’s major Kharif crop, dominated the sowing pattern with 15.06 lakh hectares, surpassing the seasonal average of 14.87 lakh hectares and achieving 101 per cent of the target. Officials attributed this to timely rains and improved irrigation in the Godavari and Krishna delta regions. Last year, paddy was cultivated in 13.85 lakh hectares. Krishna district led cultivation with 1.58 lakh hectares, followed by Srikakulam with 1.48 lakh hectares. Significant areas were also reported in Vizianagaram (95,961 ha), Bapatla (94,921 ha), Kakinada (86,891 ha), West Godavari (88,390 ha), Nellore (79,601 ha), Eluru (75,629 ha) and East Godavari (75,439 ha).

Among coarse cereals, maize recorded a sharp rise with 1.76 lakh hectares, 136 per cent of the target. Overall coarse grain cultivation touched 2.35 lakh hectares, achieving 124 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Pulses also performed well, with red gram and black gram reaching 116 per cent and 99 per cent of targets respectively. Overall pulse cultivation stood at 3.27 lakh hectares, 107 per cent of the target.